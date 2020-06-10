Wednesday, June 10, 2020
     
  4. Congress councillor urges SDMC to waive off house tax for people in view of COVID-19

SDMC's Congress councillor Abhishek Dutt and other party leaders on Tuesday met its municipal commissioner and sought waiving off house tax for people in south Delhi in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi Published on: June 10, 2020 10:10 IST
SDMC's Congress councillor Abhishek Dutt and other party leaders on Tuesday met its municipal commissioner and sought waiving off house tax for people in south Delhi in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued after meeting SDMC Commissioner, Dutt said, "SDMC's Congress councillor Abhishek Dutt today met the nunicipal commissioner seeking waiving off of property tax for all residents of south Delhi and property tax for small traders in view of the coronavirus pandemic."

"People have already faced the brunt of demonetisation, GST and then ceiling, and now COVID-19," the Andrews Ganj councillor said.

