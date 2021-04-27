'Compassion & dedication': PM Modi seeks Lord Hanuman's blessings as India battles Covid

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish citizens a Happy Hanuman Jayanti

On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish citizens a Happy Hanuman Jayanti. Apart from this, he also expressed that he wishes to seek Lord Hanuman's blessing in the ongoing fight against the corona epidemic.

He shared his thoughts about this occasion. "The auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti is a day to remember the compassion and dedication of Lord Hanuman," he tweeted.

He expressed how Lord Hanuman's ideals inspire him. He further wrote, "I wish that we continue to receive his blessings in the ongoing fight against the Corona epidemic"

Currently, India is amid unprecedented times as it is facing a perpetual surge in coronavirus cases. What is said to be the second wave of COVID 19, has left the country and healthcare in turmoil.

To fight the matter, help is pouring in from everywhere. This morning, oxygen cylinders arrived in the national capital from Raigarh. Also, life-saving medical equipment was sent from Britain.

