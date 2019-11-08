Image Source : PTI Cold wave intensifies in Himachal after fresh snowfall, rains

Cold wave conditions intensified across Himachal Pradesh after fresh snowfall in the higher reaches and rain in several parts of the state on Friday, the meteorological department said.

Minimum temperatures decreased by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius in the state following the rain and snowfall on Friday, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative center Keylong was the coldest place in the state, recording the lowest temperature of minus 1.9 degrees Celsius, Singh said, adding Keylong received 10 cm snowfall.

Gondla (38 cm), Kothi (10 cm), Kalpa (3 cm) and several other higher reaches also received snowfall, he said.

The minimum temperature in Kalpa was recorded at 0.7 degrees Celsius, while tourist destinations Dalhousie, Manali, Kufri and Shimla recorded minus 0.2, 2.4, 3 and 6.9 degrees Celsius, respectively, Singh said.

Rains lashed several parts of the state. Dalhousie witnessed the maximum of 46 mm rainfall, followed by Chamba (41 mm), Ghumarwin and Tissa (40 mm each), Kothi (30 mm), Manali (28 mm), Kheri (26 mm), Bhuntar (21 mm), Banjar (17 mm), Kalpa (16 mm), Mandi (15 mm), Dharamshala (13 mm), Gohar (12 mm), Palampur (11 mm) and Baijnath (10 mm), Singh said.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 29 degrees Celsius, he said.