'Great relief for students, parents': Arvind Kejriwal welcomes Modi govt's decision on CBSE board exams

Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal expresses delight over exams cancellation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his delight over the decision to cancel CBSE class 10 board exams and postpone class 12 exams. The decision was taken in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Kejriwal said it will provide great relief to students and their parents. "I am glad that the exams have been cancelled/postponed. This is a great relief for lakhs of students and their parents,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting was also attended by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and other government officials.

The exams were scheduled to be held from May 4. On Tuesday, Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia had appealed to the Centre to cancel board exams, saying going ahead with it can contribute to the large scale spread of coronavirus infections.

Notably, several states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra have already postponed the board exams in view of the deteriorating Covid-19 situation.

Latest India News