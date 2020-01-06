Image Source : PTI Cloudy morning in Delhi on Monday, rains likely

The national capital region (NCR) on Monday witnessed a cloudy sky with the weather office predicting rains during the day. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature was nine degrees Celsius on Monday morning.

"The maximum temperature for the day is likely to hover around 19 degrees Celsius," an IMD official said.

Thunderstorm accompanied with hail and lightning is very likely in Delhi on Monday and Tuesday, the official said.

"Under the influence of western disturbance and its induced circulation, scattered to fairly widespread rain is most likely over Delhi during next three days," the official added.

The air quality was recorded under the 'very poor' category. According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 318 on Monday morning.

"The overall Delhi AQI is in the lower end of the 'very poor' category on Monday morning. Under the influence of the approaching western disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is expecting over the next two days. An increase in surface winds and an increase in minimum temperature are the forecasts for the coming days.

Under these favourable conditions, air quality is likely to improve to the lower end of 'very poor' to the 'poor' category by Tuesday. Further improvement is expected in case of sufficient rain towards the lower end of the poor to the satisfactory category by Wednesday," the SAFAR said.

