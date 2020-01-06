Delhi Assembly election 2020 dates to be announced shortly | Live

Image Source : PTI PHOTO EC to declare Delhi Assembly Election dates today

Election Commission is expected to announce the dates for the Delhi Assembly election today at 3:30 pm. Check out the live updates from the capital. Three-way race for the Delhi government formation has already picked up pace with the Aam Admi Party, BJP and the Congress all campaigning in full flow.

Elections will be held for 70 Delhi Assembly seats. The model code of conduct will set in as soon as the EC announces dates.

In the wake of the recent developments of violence in major universities in the capital, security apparatus will surely be one of the major agenda on which the people are likely to vote.

In 2015 Assembly Elections, Aam Admi Party came through as the runaway winners with 67 out of the 70 seats. Bharatiya Janata Party, which was fresh out of their 2014 Lok Sabha Election win, could only manage three. Congress party who was in power in Delhi for over a decade prior to 2015, could not even get a single seat in the capital.

Arvind Kejriwal emerged as a driving force for the AAP in 2015. After 5 years in charge, the AAP leader is all set to charge as the frontman of his party from Delhi. BJP who bought in former IPS Kiran Bedi as a face to challenge Kejriwal in Delhi, suffered a massive loss. The saffron party is yet to announce its CM candidate from Delhi.

