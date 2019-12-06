Image Source : PTI Delhi Police commissioner inaugurates clean Yamuna banks campaign

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik inaugurated the 'Swachh Yamuna Tatt Abhiyan' at Kalindi Kunj Ghat on Thursday, police said. The initiative is part of the 'Swachhta Pakhwada' campaign of the Delhi Police to create awareness amongst the people about cleanliness, they said.

More than 400 people participated in a cleanliness drive on the banks of the Yamuna river, police said.

