Friday, December 06, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Delhi Police commissioner inaugurates clean Yamuna banks campaign

Delhi Police commissioner inaugurates clean Yamuna banks campaign

The initiative is part of the 'Swachhta Pakhwada' campaign of the Delhi Police to create awareness amongst the people about cleanliness, policesaid.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: December 06, 2019 7:01 IST
Delhi Police commissioner inaugurates clean Yamuna banks
Image Source : PTI

Delhi Police commissioner inaugurates clean Yamuna banks campaign

 Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik inaugurated the 'Swachh Yamuna Tatt Abhiyan' at Kalindi Kunj Ghat on Thursday, police said. The initiative is part of the 'Swachhta Pakhwada' campaign of the Delhi Police to create awareness amongst the people about cleanliness, they said.

More than 400 people participated in a cleanliness drive on the banks of the Yamuna river, police said.

ALSO READ |  Gujarat police to seek Blue Corner notice against Nithyananda

ALSO READ | Aaditya Thackeray shares candid photo of Uddhav's swearing-in ceremony

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News