Image Source : PTI Aaditya Thackeray shares candid photo of Uddhav's swearing-in ceremony

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray took to Instagram and shared a candid photo where his mother Rashmi is seen congratulating her husband Uddhav Thackeray after he took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 28.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray wrote an emotional post with the caption: "One week from this moment, it still is surreal. Gratitude is perpetual and so is our commitment. Congratulations CM @uddhavthackeray sir. We're here to serve the people of Maharashtra under your leadership and that of your cabinet!"

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aaditya Thackeray shares candid photo of Uddhav's swearing-in ceremony

The photograph has collected over 55,000 likes and 350 comments since being shared online.

A post read, "Heartiest congratulations to you and your family...Love and blessings are always with you."

A Shiv Sena supporter remarked, "It's my favourite post and I also put it on my status post."

"Beautifully click the moment, all are looking great," added another.

A user remarked, "ManyAcongratulations, I was lucky enough to witness this historic event."

On November 28, Shiv Sena President Uddhav B. Thackeray was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at a grand function held at the Shivaji Park in Dadar. He became the first member of the Thackeray family to be sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

After the oath-taking ceremony, Uddhav Thackeray, along with his wife Rashmi and their sons, visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi and sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announces dropping of cases against Nanar protesters