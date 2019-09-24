3 civilians killed as Naxals trigger IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Image Source : ANI 3 civilians killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

At least 3 people were killed after Naxals blew up an oil tanker with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday. According to the police, the incident was reported at around 11 am, between Kosronda and Tumapal villages.

At the time of the incident, the diesel-laden tanker was engaged in rail track laying work in Rowghat area, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Vivekanand Sinha said.

Three occupants of the vehicle, including its driver, were killed in the blast, he said.

On getting information about the incident, security personnel rushed to the spot and launched a search operation, he added.

