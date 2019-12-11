Indian Muslims have nothing to fear: Home Minister Amit Shah tables Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha

Image Source : ANI PHOTO Home Minister Amit Shah tables Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha

The Citizenship Amendment Bill was tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday by Home Minister Amit Shah. Speaking in the House over the Citizenship Bill Amit Shah assured the Muslims of the country that they would always remain Indian citizens. The Home Minister further rejected charges of vote bank politics and said the Bharatiya Janata Party has declared its intention to bring such legislation in the manifesto.

Speaking on the Bill, Home Minister Amit Shah further said, "non-Muslim minorities from three nations who came to India after Independence will be given Indian citizenship."

"No Muslim in India needs to worry due to this Bill. Don't get scared if someone tries to scare you," Home Minister Amit Shah said, adding, "This is Narendra Modi's government working according to the Constitution and minorities will get full protection."

Shah also spoke about misconceptions regarding the Citizenship Bill and said, "Misinformation has been spread that this bill is against Muslims of India. They are Indian citizens and will always remain, no discrimination against them."

Moving the bill that provides Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Shah said minorities in the three nations do not get equal rights.

The population of minorities in these countries has reduced by as much as 20 per cent, either by way of elimination or having migrated to India, he said, adding that these migrants did not get rights to jobs and education.

The bill provides citizenship to these persecuted minorities, Shah said.

Several MPs of opposition parties moved a motion to send the Citizenship Amendment Bill to the select committee of the Upper House. The bill and the opposition motion will be put to vote after a debate on it.

Also Read | Opposition speaking language of Pakistan on Citizenship Bill, says PM Modi: Sources

Also Read | United Nations refuses to comment on Citizenship Amendment Bill