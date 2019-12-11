Opposition speaking language of Pakistan on Citizenship Bill, says PM Modi: Sources

Image Source : PTI PHOTO PM Narendra Modi speaks on Citizenship Bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed the Opposition over the passage of Citizenship Bill and said the Opposition is speaking the language of Pakistan, sources said. "Opposition speaking language of Pakistan on Citizenship Bill," sources quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as saying. Earlier during the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had attacked the Centre over the Bill and had said the Citizenship Bill is a criminal attack on Northeast.

The contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill is set to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The bill piloted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah was comfortably passed in the Lok Sabha on late Monday night as the ruling BJP enjoys a clear majority in the house.

According to sources, the legislation will also sail through the Rajya Sabha as the ruling NDA has the numbers.

If the calculations of the BJP's floor managers are to be believed, the effective strength of the Rajya Sabha is 238.

The NDA's current strength is 105 in the House, including 83 members of the BJP, six of Janata Dal (U), three of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), one each from LJP and RPI(A) and 11 nominated MPs.

Meanwhile, huge processions were taken out in different areas of Guwahati, with protesters raising slogans against the emotive legislation. The protesters also burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Agitators engaged in a scuffle with security forces near the Secretariat and Assembly buildings in Assam when they were prevented from moving forward, police said.

In Dibrugarh district, bandh supporters clashed with CISF personnel. Three protesters sustained injuries as they tried to prevent workers of Oil India Ltd (OIL) from entering their offices in Duliajan.

Convoys of Sonowal and other state ministers were diverted as the protesters blocked major thoroughfares. Train services across Assam were affected as picketers blocked the tracks, a spokesperson for the Railways said.

