Thursday, September 08, 2022
     
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Govt raids officials of Chinese shell companies in Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad

Govt raids officials of Chinese shell companies in Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad

Indian organisations providing fake directors to hundreds of Chinese shell companies were raided on Thursday by officers from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Published on: September 08, 2022 18:27 IST
Representational image
Representational image

Around 25-30 officers raided each location in four cities, sources informed.

Reports said that Indian citizens with no education and working in menial jobs were being provided as Directors to Chinese Shell companies. More details are awaited.

