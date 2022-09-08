Govt raids officials of Chinese shell companies in Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Indian organisations providing fake directors to hundreds of Chinese shell companies were raided on Thursday by officers from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Around 25-30 officers raided each location in four cities, sources informed.

Reports said that Indian citizens with no education and working in menial jobs were being provided as Directors to Chinese Shell companies. More details are awaited.

