Indian, Chinese troops disengage in Gogra-Hot Springs PP-15 area, says joint statement

India-China border situation: Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hot Springs PP-15 have started to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, a joint statement said on Thursday.

"Today, as per consensus reached in 16th round of India China Corps Commander Level Meeting, Indian & Chinese troops in area of Gogra-Hotsprings (PP-15) have begun to disengage in a coordinated & planned way, which is conducive to peace & tranquility in the border areas," Defence Ministry said.

The announcement of the disengagement process comes around a week ahead of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Uzbekistan which is set to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

There is speculation that there could be a bilateral meeting between the two leaders. However, there is no official word on such a possibility.

