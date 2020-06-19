Image Source : ANI PM Modi on India-China standoff: Nobody has breached our border, no Indian post in enemy hands

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unequivocally said that Indian borders were not breached by anyone nor any Indian post was captured. He was speaking after all-party meeting called to discuss India-China standoff in Galwan valley in Ladakh. PM Modi added that 20 valiant Indian warriors attained martyrdom during Indian Army's scuffle with People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China. However, he said, these soldiers taught lesson to those who dared look at Indian land.

The all-party meeting was called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise all political parties of the situation at the Line of Actual Control.

PM assured party leaders that Indian armed forces were doing everything that was necessary to defend the country.

PM Modi underlined that as a result of improved border infrastructure, Indian forces were in a better situation to repel forays by foreign forces into Indian territory. The improved infrastructure at the border said PM Modi had resulted in better patrolling capacity at the LAC. Increased patrolling has resulted in our forces detecting any activity at the LAC well in time.

Tensions between India and China have risen to an alarming level ever since the skirmish between the two countries in Ladakh. 20 Indian soldiers attained martyrdom in the brawl. The situation along Sino-Indian border is tense and entire world is closely watching.

ALSO READ | China-India standoff: Share 'all the facts', Sonia Gandhi urges PM Modi during all-party meeting

ALSO READ | China says ‘presently’ it hasn’t detained any Indian soldiers

Watch | Indian Army's movements at LAC gather pace

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage