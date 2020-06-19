Image Source : PTI (FILE) China says ‘presently’ it hasn’t detained any Indian soldiers

China on Friday said that “presently”, it has not detained any Indian soldiers, amidst reports that the Chinese military took some Indian troops captive after a deadly clash in the Galwan Valley on June 15.

The brief statement of the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian came a day after the Indian Army said that all Indian soldiers involved in the clashes with the Chinese army at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night have been accounted for.

“As far as I know, China presently has not detained any Indian personnel,” Zhao told a media briefing here while answering questions on the tense standoff between the Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley.

Asked if there are any Chinese soldiers detained by India, he said: "China and India are (engaged) in a dialogue to resolve the matter on ground through diplomatic and military channels. I don't have any information for you at the moment".

“I would like to reiterate that regarding the serious situation in the Galwan Valley, the right and wrong is very clear and the responsibility entirely lies with the Indian side," he said.

“China values our bilateral relations. We hope India can work with China to jointly maintain the long-term development of the bilateral relations,” the foreign ministry spokesman said.

Ten Indian Army personnel including two Majors were released by the Chinese military on Thursday evening following three days of negotiations, people familiar with the development said in New Delhi.

The clash in Galwan Valley is the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers while the death toll on the Chinese side was over 300.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long LAC. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, while India contests it.

Meanwhile, commenting on a question on India’s election to the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member, Zhao said that the UNSC is an important organ to uphold international peace and security following the UN charter.

As a permanent member, China would like to enhance cooperation with all the parties of the UNSC, including the newly-elected non-permanent members to jointly fulfil the responsibility given by the UN charter, he said.

Asked about China’s stance on the UN reforms, he said “China’s position on the UN reforms is consistent and clear”. China in the past has said that there were major differences among UN members over the UNSC reforms. Beijing has maintained that a “package solution” should be found to accommodate the interests and concerns of all parties.

ALSO READ | Bravery of Indian soldiers killed in Galwan Valley will not be forgotten: US

Watch | Amid India-China standoff, IAF Chief reaches Leh to review situation

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage