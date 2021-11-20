Saturday, November 20, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Chhattisgarh: Three dead, 1 injured as motorcycles collide in Raipur

Chhattisgarh: Three dead, 1 injured as motorcycles collide in Raipur

The accident took place on Datrenga-Julum road under Mujgahan police station limits on Friday evening. 

PTI PTI
Raipur Published on: November 20, 2021 12:24 IST
Chhattisgarh, motorcycles collide, Raipur, raipur road accident, death toll, injury, latest national
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

3 dead, 1 injured as motorcycles collide in Raipur. 

 

Three persons were killed and another one suffered injuries after two motorcycles collided on the outskirts of Raipur, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place on Datrenga-Julum road under Mujgahan police station limits on Friday evening, Mujgahan station house officer (SHO) Rajendra Diwan said.

The deceased were identified as Raju Lal Nishad (45), Bhola Nishad (32), both residents of Raipur, and Shiv Kumar Sahu (28), a native of Madhya Pradesh, he said, adding that the injured, Udalchand Yadav, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police have registered two offences in connection with the incident and began a probe, Diwan said.

Also Read: Barabanki accident: Nine killed in road mishap as bus collides with sand-laden truck

Also Read: Assam: One dead, 20 missing as two boats collide in Brahmaputra river

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News