Wednesday, September 08, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Several feared dead as boat sinks in Assam river after colliding with ferry

Several feared dead as boat sinks in Assam river after colliding with ferry

Several people are feared dead after a boat sunk in a river in Assam. According to officials, the incident happened after it collided with a ferry near Nimati Ghat in Jorhat. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 08, 2021 18:09 IST
assam boat sinks, assam boat accident, several dead, assam boat accident news latest,
Image Source : INDIA TV

Several feared dead as boat sinks in Assam river after colliding with ferry

Several people are feared dead after a boat sunk in a river in Assam. According to officials, the incident happened after it collided with a ferry near Nimati Ghat in Jorhat. 

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he was "pained" at the tragic boat accident. Sarma directed Majuli and Jorhat administration to undertake rescue operation expeditiously. 

"I am pained at the tragic boat accident near Nimati Ghat, Jorhat. Directed Majuli & Jorhat admin to undertake rescue mission expeditiously with help of @NDRFHQ & SDRF. Advising Min @BimalBorahbjp to immediately rush to the accident site. I'll also visit Nimati Ghat tomorrow," the chief minister wrote on Twitter. 

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News