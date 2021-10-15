Chhattisgarh: One killed as car runs over crowd during Durga puja festivities in Jashpur, over 20 injured

Follow us on Image Source : IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATION/PTI There is a lot of resentment among the citizens about the accident in the middle of Pathalgaon city. People say that there is a case of ganja smuggling, in which they allege the involvement of the local police.

At least 20 people were injured after an out-of-control car ran over a crowd during Durga Puja 'visarjan' in Jashpur.

A 21-year old is also reported to be killed in the incident. As per reports, some amount of 'Ganja' was recovered in the car. A heart-wrenching video of the incident has surfaced. The accident happened during the immersion procession of Mata Durga, established at Pathalgaon Bazarpara in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur. The car fled in the direction of Sukhrapara at a speed of 100 to 120, crushing people involved in the procession.

The injured people were taken to the Civil Hospital in Pathalgaon for treatment. Citizens of Pathalgaon have gheraoed the police station. At the same time, with the demand of suspension of the policeman on duty, they are demanding immediate action against the accused.

Information suggests that the accused will be taken to the Kapu police station. There is a lot of resentment among the citizens about the accident in the middle of Pathalgaon city. People say that there is a case of ganja smuggling, in which they allege the involvement of the local police.

District Collector Ritesh Agarwal said that they are about to reach Pathalgaon. He also said that this is a sad incident, and the first priority is to treat people and the injured. He has appealed to the people to maintain peace, action will be taken against whoever is guilty.

ALSO READ | Jhansi: 11 killed as tractor overturns in mine; women, children among dead

Latest India News