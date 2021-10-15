Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE Jhansi: 11 killed as tractor overturns in mine; women, children among dead

A tractor carrying 30 passengers overturned on Bhander Road in the Chirgaon area in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh on Friday. 11 people were reported dead on the spot.

The tractor carrying more than 30 passengers, who were devotees fell into a ditch in an attempt to escape colliding cattle. During the attempt, the tractor-trolley overturned on the side of the road.

Six people were also injured in the accident that occurred in Chirgaon area, the officials said. Senior Superintendent of Police Shivhari Meena said that around 30 families hailing from Madhya Pradesh's Pandokhar were going to a temple in Erach here in the tractor-trolley.

While 11 people were spotted dead at the site of the accident, the officials said that 6 people were rushed to the emergency ward as they are in a critical state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the tragic incident on the day of Dasara. He further instructed the officials of the district administration to make proper arrangements for the treatment of those injured in the accident.

