Thursday, April 28, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • No need to panic about Covid among children, several serosurveys show severity of disease 'very low': Delhi's Health Minister
  • Bombay High Court extends interim anticipatory bail relief to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and son Neil Somaiya till June 14
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Chhattisgarh: BSF jawan shoots himself dead in Kanker

Chhattisgarh: BSF jawan shoots himself dead in Kanker

The reason of death is yet to be ascertained, said Kanker SP Shalabh Sinha.

Sheenu Sharma Edited by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
Kanker (Chhattisgarh) Published on: April 28, 2022 14:57 IST
Chhattisgarh, BSF jawan shoots himself dead in Kanker, BSF jawan shoots himself dead, BSF jawan dea
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Chhattisgarh: BSF jawan shoots himself dead in Kanker district. 

Highlights

  • One Border Security Force jawan shot himself dead today
  • SP Shalabh Sinha said, "One BSF 30 Bn Koylibeda jawan shot himself dead today morning in Kanker"
  • The reason of death is yet to be ascertained, said police

One Border Security Force (BSF) jawan shot himself dead on Thursday morning (April 28) in the Kanker district, the police said.

In a conversation with news agency ANI, Kanker Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha said, "One BSF 30 Bn Koylibeda jawan shot himself dead today morning in Kanker district. The reason of death is yet to be ascertained."

Further probe into the matter is underway. 

More details are awaited in this regard.

(With ANI inputs)
 
ALSO READ: Ever wonder how to dismantle, reassemble your jeep? BSF did it in just under 2 min | Check video
 
ALSO READ: Pakistani drone, carrying over 4 kgs of suspected contraband, shot down by BSF in Punjab

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News