Chhattisgarh: BSF jawan shoots himself dead in Kanker

One Border Security Force (BSF) jawan shot himself dead on Thursday morning (April 28) in the Kanker district, the police said.

In a conversation with news agency ANI, Kanker Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha said, "One BSF 30 Bn Koylibeda jawan shot himself dead today morning in Kanker district. The reason of death is yet to be ascertained."

Further probe into the matter is underway.

More details are awaited in this regard.