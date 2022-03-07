Pakistani drone, carrying over 4 kgs of suspected contraband, shot down by BSF in Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A quadcopter was shot down by BSF troops in the Ferozpur sector

The Border Security Force on Monday shot down a Pakistani drone along the International Border in Punjab's Firozpur sector. According to the details, the drone was carrying more than 4 kgs of suspected contraband.

Commenting on the statement, a BSF spokesperson said the quadcopter was detected around 3 am after troops heard a humming sound.

They illuminated the area with "para bombs" to aim at the drone, the spokesperson said.

He said a small green coloured bag was attached to the drone and it contained four packets in yellow wrappings and one small packet in black wrapping.

The gross weight of the suspected contraband item is about 4.17 kgs, with packing material, and the packet wrapped in black weighs about 250 grams, the spokesperson said.

The drone's model is DJI Matrice 300 RTX.

(With inputs from PTI)

