Ever wonder how to dismantle, reassemble your jeep? BSF did it in just under 2 min | Check video

Highlights After dismantling jeep completely, the personnel then reassembed it in under two minutes

The act aims to train BSF personnel for tough times

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have always stunned one and all with their daredevilry. This time again they did an equally amazing, yet challenging job.

Seema Praharis dismantled & reassembled a light motor vehicle in a demonstration of obstacle crossing during disaster response & operational scenario in Chetak Drill. In the video, Union Home Minister Amit Shah can be seen witnessing the event. The video shows BSF personnel riding in a jeep to the centre stage, then quickly dismantling parts of the jeep. The personnel unscrewed the engine, removed doors, and other components. After dismantling it completely, the personnel then reassembled the jeep in under two minutes.

What is Chetak Drill?

The drill aims to train personnel in dismantling & reassembling their vehicles quickly for tough times.

