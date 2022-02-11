Follow us on Image Source : ANI Gujarat: 3 Pakistani fishermen held, 11 boats seized in Bhuj by BSF

Three Pakistani fishermen, who intruded into the Harami Nalla area in Gujarat's Bhuj, have been apprehended, and eleven Pakistani fishing boats seized, said the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday.

As per the BSF's statement, intrusion of Pakistani fishing boats and fishermen was detected on February 9 in the general area of Harami Nalla.

"During overnight search operations, eleven Pakistani fishing boats were seized," they said.

Following this, Gujarat Frontier, BSF immediately launched a massive search operation in the area spread across 300 sq km.

The BSF also added that three groups of commandos have been airdropped by the Air Force helicopter from three different directions.

"Commandos are closing in where the Pakistanis are hiding," they said.

Further, the security forces informed that the extreme marshy area, mangroves and tidal waters have made the task of the troops challenging.

