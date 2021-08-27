Chhattisgarh Congress infighting: Bhupesh Baghel meets Rahul Gandhi, to remain Chief Minister for now

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel addresses a poll rally.

Amid an ongoing power tussle in the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will continue to remain the chief minister now. The development has come after he met Rahul Gandhi at the latter's residence for the second time this week.

Bhupesh Baghel had an over three-hour meeting with Rahul Gandhi and said the former Congress chief will be visiting the state on his invite.

Baghel held a series of meetings at Rahul Gandhi's residence, where party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and party's in-charge PL Punia were present.

After the meeting, the chief minister said he told Rahul Gandhi everything he had to and discussed the state's politics and development schemes that were initiated when the Congress came to power in Chhattisgarh.

Asked about the change of guard, he said the party's in-charge for the state had already mentioned last time that there was a discussion on the leadership and there was nothing more to be said.

"I have said everything that I had to say to my leader. Discussed politics and briefed him on the state's policies and governance. I invited him to the state and he has accepted the invite and will be visiting Chhattisgarh next week," Baghel told reporters after the meeting.

"The party's in-charge for the state clarified the issue last time and there is nothing more left to be said," he said when asked about the leadership change.

This is Baghel's second meeting with Rahul Gandhi this week, after he met him on Tuesday, amid talk of a possible leadership change in the state.

Baghel also met 40 Chhattisgarh MLAs

Baghel later held a meeting with over 40 MLAs and ministers of Chhattisgarh who had arrived here in solidarity with the chief minister. These legislators put up a show of strength in Baghel's support and wanted him to continue as chief minister.

They met Punia in the morning at his residence and Venugopal at the AICC headquarters, where the chief minister was also present.

Rahul Gandhi had also separately met Chhattisgarh Health minister TS Singh Deo on Tuesday.

What is Chhattisgarh Congress' infighitng?

Both Baghel and Deo had also met AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal on Wednesday, amid talks of a leadership change sought by Deo following differences between the two state leaders.

Trouble has been brewing in the Chhattisgarh Congress ever since Deo sought a change in leadership citing a power-sharing agreement on rotating chief ministership after the party came to power in the 2018 assembly polls.

Meanwhile, several legislators including a host of ministers in Chhattisgarh, camping in the national capital since Thursday, put up a show of strength in support of the chief minister.

The ministers and MLAs met AICC in-charge PL Punia at his residence and are learnt to have put their weight behind Baghel, saying the state government is providing good governance under the incumbent chief minister.

