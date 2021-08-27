Shiv Sena enjoys power, so they arrested me: Narayan Rane on his 'Slap Uddhav' remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI "I've done nothing wrong. They (Shiv Sena) enjoy power, so they arrested me," said Union Minister Narayan Rane.

Days after his arrest and bail over 'Slap Uddhav' remark, Union Minister Narayan Rane on Friday said he did nothing wrong adding the Shiv Sena enjoys power in Maharashtra so they arrested him.

"I've done nothing wrong. They (Shiv Sena) enjoy power, so they arrested me. Maharashtra is no 1 in COVID. During COVID, they didn't take any action. Sushant Singh (Rajput) was murdered. Disha Salian was raped & killed, yet the perpetrators roam freely," Narayan Rane said.

"Shiv Sainiks who came in front of my house were welcomed by police. What has Shiv Sena given to Konkan region in last two years? They thought I would be scared if they took action against me. But our journey has been successful," Rane added.

"Sanjay Raut speaks without any sense. Vinayak and Sanjay Raut will lead to the fall of Shiv Sena... The difference between Konkan and Kashmir is the same between making Mamata Banerjee the Prime Minister," the Union Minister said.

ALSO READ | Vishwa Hindu Sena president Arun Pathak announces reward on Narayan Rane's head

Locked in a bitter fight with Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, Narayan Rane further said that he knew a lot of things about the party and its leaders and would bring out cases "step by step".

Without taking anybody's name, he said he knew who had asked whom to throw acid on brother's wife. Rane was speaking at a rally in Ratnagiri district as a part of his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'.

Earlier this week, he had made remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, which kicked up a row and led to his arrest on Tuesday before his release a few hours later. The episode had sparked off clashes between Shiv Sena and BJP supporters.

"I have worked with them for 39 years, I know a lot of things. I know who asked whom to throw acid on his own brother's wife. What kind of 'sanskar' is it?" the BJP leader said today.

Will bring out cases one by one, Rane warns Shiv Sena

In a veiled attack on Uddhav Thackeray, who is also the president of Shiv Sena, Rane said, "What did one achieve by arresting a union minister? I will bring out cases step by step."

"A Sena boy - Varun Sardesai - had come outside my home (in Mumbai) and threatened me. If he comes next time, he won't go back," the former Maharashtra chief minister added.

Sardesai is a leader of the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the Shiv Sena. The Yuva Sena workers had protested outside Rane's bungalow in Mumbai on Tuesday over his remarks.

Rane, who started off his political career as a Shiv Sena worker, became the state CM in 1999. However, in 2005, he was expelled from the Sena for "anti-party activities". After that he joined the Congress and stayed there till 2017.

After quitting the Congress, he launched the Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha in October 2017. In 2018, he declared support for the BJP and was elected to the Rajya Sabha on that party's nomination.

In October 2019, he merged his party with the BJP. He was made the Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) last month in the cabinet reshuffle.

ALSO READ | Narayan Rane's days in Union Cabinet numbered: Shiv Sena

Latest India News