Now, Yogi Adityanath govt likely to change Sultanpur's name to Kush Bhawanpur

Sultanpur name change: Continuing the trend of changing names of towns, the Uttar Pradesh government is likely to now rename Sultanpur as Kush Bhawanpur. Kush is the name of Lord Ram's son.

BJP MLA from Sultanpur's Lambhua, Devmani Dwivedi had recently raised the topic of changing the name of the city situated on the banks of Gomati river. Former Union Minister and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi represents Sultanpur in Lok Sabha.

Soon after, the district magistrate of Sultanpur and Divisional Commissioner of Ayodhya had sent a recommendation to the state government and Board of Revenue to rename the district as Kush Bhawanpur, citing the ancient history of Sultanpur in the gazetteer.

A proposal to this effect has been sent to the state government which will get it approved by the state cabinet, a senior official of the Board of Revenue has confirmed.

If the proposal is accepted, Sultanpur will be the third district to be renamed by the Yogi Adityanath government after Faizabad that was named as Ayodhya and Allahabad which became Prayagraj.

