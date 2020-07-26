Image Source : TWITTER Chennai's beloved '10 rupee doctor' who treated thousands of poor dies after winning COVID-19 battle

Dr C Mohan Reddy, popularly known as ‘Chennai's 10 Rupee Doctor’ is no more. Dr Reddy (84) reportedly died of respiratory issues and days after he won COVID-19 battle. Well known for his philanthropy, Dr Reddy, despite his age being against him, joined the battle against COVID-19 and treated many outpatients in his mid-tier hospital even during the pandemic.

Dr Reddy himself got infected with COVID-19 on June 25 and was admitted to a private hospital in the city. "He recovered from COVID and tested negative. But he collapsed suddenly and died of respiratory failure," Vascular Surgeon Dr CMK Reddy, brother of Dr Mohan Reddy, told The New Indian Express.

A bachelor all his life, he lived in his hospital to ensure he was available for patients even during odd hours. HIs death has shaken many patients in the neighbourhood, especially those in the slums there.

Born in 1936 in Nellore, Dr Reddy did his early education in Gudur and later, he graduated from the Kilpauk Medical College and became a general practitioner.

According to his brother Dr. CMK Reddy, the poor man's doctor was more concerned about his patients, than himself during COVID-19. Dr. Reddy also used to donate to many organisations in the city and never said no to anyone who approached him.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage