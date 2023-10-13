Andhra Pradesh: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu gets anticipatory bail in Angallu violence case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Angallu violence case. The High Court completed hearing arguments in the Angallu violence case and reserved its orders on Thursday and pronounced them today (October 13).

After his regular bail petition was dismissed recently, Naidu had filed an anticipatory bail petition in the Angallu case. The Angallu case is connected to the riots which took place during a political rally taken out by the TDP chief in August.

Several policemen and supporters of the TDP and the ruling YSRCP were injured in stone pelting, arson and a riot at Angallu in Annamayya district and Punganuru in Chittoor district.

SC issues notice to Andhra govt

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Andhra Pradesh government on a plea of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu challenging the denial of anticipatory bail by the High Court in the FiberNet scam case.

Appearing for the Andhra Pradesh government, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi assured the top court that Naidu will not be arrested in connection with the Fibrenet scam case till next Wednesday, October 18. Meanwhile, the apex court sought a response from the Andhra Pradesh government by Monday and posted Naidu’s plea against the High Court denying him anticipatory bail for hearing on Tuesday.

Earlier on October 12, a special court in Vijayawada allowed Andhra Pradesh CID to issue a Prisoner Transit (PT) warrant against the TDP chief in the FiberNet case. The special ACB court also directed the CID to produce Naidu before it on October 16. However, the Court had noted that any order from the Supreme Court in the interregnum would be binding on it.

About FiberNet case

The FiberNet case relates to the alleged tender manipulation in allotting a work order under Phase-1 of the AP FiberNet Project of Rs 330 crore to a favoured company. The CID alleged that irregularities took place from the allotting of the tender to the completion of the total project, causing a huge loss to the state exchequer. Meanwhile, the High Court adjourned Naidu’s bail petition in the Skill Development Corporation scam to Thursday in the light of the ACB court dismissing it recently.

