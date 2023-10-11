Andhra Pradesh: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu gets anticipatory bail in Amaravati Inner Ring Road Case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu gets anticipatory bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Andhra Pradesh High Court has granted anticipatory bail to former Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case (IRR). Granting the temporary bail, the court issued an interim order not to arrest Naidu till October 16 in the case.

The court also instructed CID to not make any arrests till Wednesday (October 12) in the Angallu 307 case. The High Court also stayed the Prisoner Transit (PT) warrant on the Inner Ring Road petition filed by CID Vijayawada ACB court.

About the Inner Ring Road scam

The Inner Ring Road scam pertains to alleged irregularities in the construction of an internal ring road in Amaravati city. The CID has alleged that the road’s alignment was changed to provide undue favour to companies owned by TDP leaders, including Naidu.

The AP FiberNet scam took place during the TDP regime between 2014-19. The Crime Investigation Department has found irregularities in AP State FiberNet Ltd (APSFL), putting the sum involved at Rs 321 crore.

Naidu is under judicial remand

The FiberNet project was meant to provide Internet and telephone services to all households in the state, as part of the Bharat Net project of the Government of India. Currently, Naidu is under judicial remand in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.



