Chandrababu Naidu moves SC against HC order dismissing his petition in skill development scam

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu moved to Supreme Court challenging the Andhra Pradesh Court order dismissing his for quashing the FIR against him in connection with an alleged scam in the Skill Development Corporation.

The high court had rejected his plea on Friday. Later on Friday, a court in Vijayawada had granted custody of Naidu to the CID for two days.

The former chief minister was arrested on September 9 for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to an alleged loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

Why Naidu was arrested?

It should be noted here that Naidu was arrested in connection with the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam after a pre-dawn police operation at Gnanapuram in Nandyala on Saturday. He was arrested by the CID around 6 am from a marriage hall outside which his caravan was parked.

It has been alleged that the scam led to a Rs 300-crore loss to the state exchequer. The TDP chief has been named the 'principal conspirator' in the case. Meanwhile, the TDP gave a call to its supporters to take part in a one-day fast in every Assembly constituency on Sunday to protest against Naidu's arrest.

(With inputs from PTI)

