Weekend lockdown in Chandigarh in view of pandemic. Check timings

Image Source : AP A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman to test for COVID- 19 at a market.

In view of the rising coronavirus, the Chandigarh administration has passed orders to impose weekend lockdown in the city. The weekend lockdown will remain effective in the district from Friday 10 pm onwards to Monday 5 am. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore.

The lockdown will be from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday. However, essential services will be allowed and restaurants can do home-delivery.

Advisor Manoj Parida said that the Covid vaccination programme would continue despite the lockdown. Night curfew has already been imposed in the city from 10 pm to 5 am.

There is also a restriction on gatherings with 200 people for outdoor events and 100 for indoor in Chandigarh.

