At 2,17,353 new Covid-19 cases & 1,185 deaths, India reports highest ever single-day spike

At 2,17,353 new Covid cases & 1,185 deaths, India reports highest ever single-day spike

India on Friday recorded as many as 2,17,353 new Covid-19 cases along with 1,185 more virus-related deaths, in a span of 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry. With this, the confirmed Covid cases tally stands at 1,42,91,917. This is the second straight day that the country recorded over 2 lakh new cases and the sixth straight day of over 1.5 lakh daily cases.

Registering a steady increase for the 37th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 15,69,743, comprising 10.98 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate dropped to 87.80 per cent. The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020. With 1,185 more people succumbed to the infection, the death toll stands at 1,74,308. A total of 11,72,23,509 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered across the country.

According to the ICMR, 26,34,76,625 samples have been tested up to April 15 with 14,73,210 samples being tested on Thursday.

Maharashtra remains the country's worst-hit state, which reported 61,695 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 36,39,855, while 349 new fatalities pushed the death count to 59,153. Maharashtra is followed by the southern states of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in terms of the total caseload. On Thursday, Delhi saw 16,699 fresh cases.

Amid the rising Covid-19 cases, several states have imposed a weekend curfew, night curfew. Rajasthan will see a weekend curfew for this week from 6 pm Friday to 5 am on Monday. Night curfew is already in place across the state.

A weekend curfew will begin in Delhi from 10 pm on Friday and continue till 6 am on Monday morning. Also, Uttar Pradesh will see a night curfew in several cities including Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur districts from 8 pm to 7 am. A 15-day 'Janata curfew' is already in place in Maharashtra

Amid the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, several states have witnessed a shortage of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir and oxygen cylinder. The centre is taking various steps to ensure easy access of Remdesivir and oxygen cylinder to patients and hospitals and for that matter, it has prohibited exports of Remdesivir injection and Remdesivir active pharmaceutical ingredients till the COVID situation in the country improves.

Look At State-wise COVID-19 Status

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 106 5078 63 2 Andhra Pradesh 28383 901327 7339 3 Arunachal Pradesh 64 16792 56 4 Assam 4547 216199 1122 5 Bihar 23725 269795 1651 6 Chandigarh 3371 28210 404 7 Chhattisgarh 118636 362301 5307 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 662 3756 2 9 Delhi 50736 705162 11540 10 Goa 5112 57846 857 11 Gujarat 39250 323371 4995 12 Haryana 27421 299205 3316 13 Himachal Pradesh 6929 64242 1148 14 Jammu and Kashmir 9390 130304 2042 15 Jharkhand 18524 127976 1292 16 Karnataka 85499 996367 13046 17 Kerala 58564 1125775 4836 18 Ladakh 1051 10095 132 19 Lakshadweep 98 746 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 49551 309489 4312 21 Maharashtra 613635 2905721 58804 22 Manipur 133 29052 376 23 Meghalaya 363 13971 151 24 Mizoram 240 4470 12 25 Nagaland 84 12263 93 26 Odisha 11687 341733 1933 27 Puducherry 3032 41719 698 28 Punjab 28250 246583 7672 29 Rajasthan 44905 333379 3008 30 Sikkim 193 6127 136 31 Tamil Nadu 54315 887663 12970 32 Telengana 27861 308396 1788 33 Tripura 334 33143 394 34 Uttarakhand 10770 101461 1793 35 Uttar Pradesh 111835 622810 9376 36 West Bengal 32621 587037 10458 Total# 1471877 12429564 173123

