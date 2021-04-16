At 2,17,353 new Covid-19 cases & 1,185 deaths, India reports highest ever single-day spike

India on Friday recorded as many as 2,17,353 new Covid-19 cases along with 1,185 more virus-related deaths, in a span of 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry. With this, the confirmed Covid cases tally stands at 1,42,91,917. This is the second straight day that the country recorded over 2 lakh new cases and the sixth straight day of over 1.5 lakh daily cases.
Registering a steady increase for the 37th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 15,69,743, comprising 10.98 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate dropped to 87.80 per cent. The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020. With 1,185 more people succumbed to the infection, the death toll stands at 1,74,308. A total of 11,72,23,509 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered across the country.
According to the ICMR, 26,34,76,625 samples have been tested up to April 15 with 14,73,210 samples being tested on Thursday.
Maharashtra remains the country's worst-hit state, which reported 61,695 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 36,39,855, while 349 new fatalities pushed the death count to 59,153. Maharashtra is followed by the southern states of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in terms of the total caseload. On Thursday, Delhi saw 16,699 fresh cases.
ALSO READ: Maharashtra records 61,695 new Covid cases, 349 deaths; over 8000 in Mumbai
Amid the rising Covid-19 cases, several states have imposed a weekend curfew, night curfew. Rajasthan will see a weekend curfew for this week from 6 pm Friday to 5 am on Monday. Night curfew is already in place across the state.
A weekend curfew will begin in Delhi from 10 pm on Friday and continue till 6 am on Monday morning. Also, Uttar Pradesh will see a night curfew in several cities including Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur districts from 8 pm to 7 am. A 15-day 'Janata curfew' is already in place in Maharashtra
Amid the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, several states have witnessed a shortage of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir and oxygen cylinder. The centre is taking various steps to ensure easy access of Remdesivir and oxygen cylinder to patients and hospitals and for that matter, it has prohibited exports of Remdesivir injection and Remdesivir active pharmaceutical ingredients till the COVID situation in the country improves.
Look At State-wise COVID-19 Status
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|106
|5078
|63
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|28383
|901327
|7339
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|64
|16792
|56
|4
|Assam
|4547
|216199
|1122
|5
|Bihar
|23725
|269795
|1651
|6
|Chandigarh
|3371
|28210
|404
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|118636
|362301
|5307
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|662
|3756
|2
|9
|Delhi
|50736
|705162
|11540
|10
|Goa
|5112
|57846
|857
|11
|Gujarat
|39250
|323371
|4995
|12
|Haryana
|27421
|299205
|3316
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|6929
|64242
|1148
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|9390
|130304
|2042
|15
|Jharkhand
|18524
|127976
|1292
|16
|Karnataka
|85499
|996367
|13046
|17
|Kerala
|58564
|1125775
|4836
|18
|Ladakh
|1051
|10095
|132
|19
|Lakshadweep
|98
|746
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|49551
|309489
|4312
|21
|Maharashtra
|613635
|2905721
|58804
|22
|Manipur
|133
|29052
|376
|23
|Meghalaya
|363
|13971
|151
|24
|Mizoram
|240
|4470
|12
|25
|Nagaland
|84
|12263
|93
|26
|Odisha
|11687
|341733
|1933
|27
|Puducherry
|3032
|41719
|698
|28
|Punjab
|28250
|246583
|7672
|29
|Rajasthan
|44905
|333379
|3008
|30
|Sikkim
|193
|6127
|136
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|54315
|887663
|12970
|32
|Telengana
|27861
|308396
|1788
|33
|Tripura
|334
|33143
|394
|34
|Uttarakhand
|10770
|101461
|1793
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|111835
|622810
|9376
|36
|West Bengal
|32621
|587037
|10458
|Total#
|1471877
|12429564
|173123
WATCH: After massive spike in COVID cases, Delhi to witness weekend curfew
ALSO READ: Rajasthan imposes weekend curfew to tide over Covid-19 crisis, essential services exempted