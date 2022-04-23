Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Suspicious bag found outside Chandigarh's Burail Jail.

A suspicious bag was found outside Chandigarh's Burail Jail on Saturday, police said. The jail administration immediately called the Bomb Detterence Squad along with the Dog Squad from Chandi Mandir, Army's western command area.

The police suspect that the actual plan was to blow up the entire back wall of the jail. The Burail Jail is a high-security prison that houses some of the most famous gangsters and criminals of Chandigarh.

Image Source : INDIA TV Suspicious bag found outside Chandigarh's Burail Jail.

Speaking about the incident, SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, "Detonators and wires were retrieved from the bag."

He further added that an investigation is being carried out by the police. The area where the bag was found has been sealed off by the police.

ALSO READ | Gujarat: 4 detained as communal clashes erupt again in Himmatnagar; petrol bombs hurled

ALSO READ | Gelatin sticks, detonators seized from train passenger in Kerala's Kozhikode

Latest India News