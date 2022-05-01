Chandigarh: Demolition drive in colony no 4 leaves 2,000 families homeless

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@ANI Chandigarh Administration carries out demolition drive in Colony No. 4, Industrial Area, Phase -1.

Highlights Out of about 2,000 families in the colony, only 290 have been offered houses

Colony was established about 40 years ago

About 2,000 police personnel and 10 executive magistrates were deputed for the drive

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh administration carried out demolition drive in colony No. 4, industrial area, phase -1 on Sunday morning. The administration has imposed Section 144 CrPC till Sunday midnight within 500 meters from its periphery in Colony 4 due to the ongoing demolition drive in the area.

Also Read | MLA Ketki Singh's outburst after bulldozer action in Ballia: Will burn down whole tehsil | VIDEO

The restriction came into effect following an expected apprehension that the people of the said colony may cause obstruction, annoyance or injury to the persons lawfully employed or other general public during the demolition process. About 2,000 police personnel and 10 executive magistrates were deputed for the demolition and eviction operation.

Out of about 2,000 families in the colony, only 290 have been offered houses in Maloya by the Chandigarh Estate Office on the basis of biometric survey. People living in the colony were seen carrying their essential items on cycles and on foot. At the same time, some were seen sitting on the roadside and near the broken houses with their belongings. The colony was spread over 80 acres and was established about 40 years ago. Some colony residents claimed that their biometric survey had been done. Despite this, they did not get the house. Colony number 5 was demolished in the year 2013.

Also Read | Bulldozers roll, raze in Gujarat's Himmatnagar days after stone-pelting on Ram Navami procession

Latest India News