The civic body in Gujarat's Himmatnagar on Tuesday morning launched a demolition drive. The bulldozers razed illegal constructions in the area.

Himmatnagar town had witnessed communal clashes and arson during Ram Navami celebrations on April 10 and a day later stones and petrol bombs were hurled in the Vanzaravas area of the town.

