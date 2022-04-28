BJP MLA Ketki Singh's outburst after bulldozer action in Ballia: Will burn down whole tehsil | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@KASHIKIRAI Screengrab of a video where BJP MLA Ketki Singh is seen scolding an official in UP's Ballia for bulldozing the home of a poor family

BJP MLA Ketki Singh's outburst: A video has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ketki Singh is seen scolding an official for running a bulldozer over a poor family's home. "Wielding your power you came here with bulldozers," BJP MLA said. The official interjects and told the leader that the houses were not demolished to which she replied, "If you had demolished the house, I myself would have set fire to entire town." A man sitting next to the MLA, is also seen yelling at the government official, "When the MLA said stop, you should have stopped. What do you think of yourself?," said the man in the video. The video clip was shared by Congress' Ajay Rai.

The video is going viral on social media. A lot of people have shared the clip. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also shared the viral clip. People on the internet slammed the MLA for her comments.

Bulldozer has become the new buzzword in India's political discourse after demolition drives were launched in several parts of India, especially in areas that witnessed communal clashes in recent times.

