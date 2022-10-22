Uttarakhand: Four killed in landslide in Chamoli district, SDRF teams on spot

Highlights
- Around four people were killed and one was injured when a landslide hit 3 houses
- The incident took place in Tharali area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district today
- More details are awaited
Chamoli landslide: Around four people were killed and one was injured when a landslide hit three houses in the Tharali area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said on Saturday (October 22).
Tharali Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ravindra Juwantha said police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been rushed to the spot.
More details are awaited in this regard.
