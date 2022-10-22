Saturday, October 22, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Uttarakhand: Four killed in landslide in Chamoli district, SDRF teams on spot

Uttarakhand: Four killed in landslide in Chamoli district, SDRF teams on spot

Chamoli landslide: Tharali Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ravindra Juwantha said police and State Disaster Response Force teams have been rushed to the spot.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand) Published on: October 22, 2022 10:35 IST
Chamoli landslide, Chamoli landslide news, Chamoli landslide 2022, Chamoli landslide death toll, Cha
Image Source : ANI. Uttarakhand: Four killed in landslide in Chamoli, SDRF teams on spot.

Highlights

  • Around four people were killed and one was injured when a landslide hit 3 houses
  • The incident took place in Tharali area of ​​Uttarakhand's Chamoli district today
  • More details are awaited

Chamoli landslide: Around four people were killed and one was injured when a landslide hit three houses in the Tharali area of ​​Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said on Saturday (October 22).

Tharali Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ravindra Juwantha said police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been rushed to the spot. 

More details are awaited in this regard. 

ALSO READ: Landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in U'khand, Himachal

ALSO READ: Himachal Pradesh weather update: Cloudbursts, heavy rains wreak havoc; two dead in Kullu landslide

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News