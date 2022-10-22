Uttarakhand: Four killed in landslide in Chamoli district, SDRF teams on spot

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Uttarakhand: Four killed in landslide in Chamoli, SDRF teams on spot.

Highlights Around four people were killed and one was injured when a landslide hit 3 houses

The incident took place in Tharali area of ​​Uttarakhand's Chamoli district today

More details are awaited

Chamoli landslide : Around four people were killed and one was injured when a landslide hit three houses in the Tharali area of ​​Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said on Saturday (October 22).

Tharali Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ravindra Juwantha said police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been rushed to the spot.

More details are awaited in this regard.

ALSO READ: Himachal Pradesh weather update: Cloudbursts, heavy rains wreak havoc; two dead in Kullu landslide

Latest India News