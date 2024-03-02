Govt signs tripartite pact to solve problems of Tripura's indigenous people

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

An agreement between the Government of India, the Government of Tripura and the Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tripura Chief Minister in New Delhi on Saturday.

Speaking on the development, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Today is a historic day for Tripura. With this agreement, we have respected the history, corrected the mistakes, and accepted the realities of the present day. We have established a connect between all these things to move ahead."

The development came after Tripura CM Manik Saha, opposition Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Debbarma and other senior leaders attended a meeting chaired by Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday, a senior state minister said.

The meeting was to discuss problems related to the indigenous people of the northeastern state, sources said.

State Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma said that the CM, along with Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Animesh Debbarma, Tipra Motha president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl and Co-operative Minister Sukla Charan Noatia, who belongs to ruling BJP's ally Indigenous Peoples' Front of Tripura (IPFT), also attended the meeting.

"We want to work together for the welfare of the indigenous people. We also want 'Bubagra' (Pradyot Debbarma) to join us," the tribal welfare minister told reporters before leaving for Delhi on Friday to attend the meeting.

The Tipra Motha supremo, who has left the state after launching his 'fast-unto-death' to demand a permanent solution to the problems of the indigenous people, is camping at the national capital.

"Tomorrow," he said in a one-word Facebook post on Friday.

Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) chairman Jagadish Debbarma of the Tipra Motha said before flying to Delhi, "Bubagra asked to me come to Delhi to attend a crucial meeting, which will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah."

