TMC means 'Tu, Mei, Corruption': PM Modi targets Mamata govt in West Bengal

West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled development projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in West Bengal. He's on a two-day visit to the state.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Damodar Valley Corporation's Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station Phase II (2x660 mw), located in the Purulia district. He inaugurated the flue gas desulfurisation (FGD) system at Mejia Thermal Power Station, developed at Rs 650 crore.

He also inaugurated the four-laning of the 100-km-long Farakka-Raiganj section of NH-12, built at Rs 1,986 crore.

The PM further dedicated to the nation four rail projects worth more than Rs 940 crore in the state.

These are the doubling of the Damodar-Mohishila line, the third line between Rampurhat and Murarai, the doubling of Bazarsau-Azimganj rail line and a new line connecting Azimganj and Murshidabad, an official statement said.

Addressing a public gathering, PM Modi said, "The TMC government has totally disappointed West Bengal and its people. Despite getting a big mandate by people of West Bengal repeatedly, the TMC has become synonym of atrocity and betrayal. TMC means betrayal, corruption and 'parivarvad'".

"The first AIIMS of West Bengal is an example of what the state government is doing here. Modi had given a guarantee of giving West Bengal its first AIIMS. Few days back, I virtually inaugurated the AIIMS in Kalyani. However, the West Bengal government has a problem with it. It was not giving it environment clearance. If the TMC government is not getting commission, then it stops all permission. First commission and then permission," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further attacked the Mamata government saying, "TMC means Tu, Mei, Corruption hi Corruption" adding it changes every scheme into scam.

PM Modi slams Mamata govt over Sandeshkhali incident

On Friday, the PM had unveiled development projects worth more than Rs 7,200 crore in Arambagh in Hooghly district.

He slammed the Mamata Banerjee's government over the Sandeshkhali violence episode in the state saying the entire country was upset after the incident. PM said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) has betrayed West Bengal adding the people of the state are speaking in loud and clear voice that they want BJP.

"The country is seeing what TMC has done with the sisters of Sandeshkhali. The whole country is enraged. The soul of Raja Ram Mohan Roy (social reformer) must have been pained by what happened in Sandeshkhali. A TMC leader crossed all limits... The BJP leaders in the state fought for the respect and dignity of the women here. Yesterday, the police had to arrest him (TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan)," PM Modi said.

Taking on the opposition, the Prime Minister said that I.N.D.I.A bloc stands with corrupts and dynasts... TMC has done corruption in every sector while Mamata Banerjee holds agitations to protect them. "For TMC, I am its enemy number one," he added.

"Should I let the loot by TMC continue?...Meri guarantee hai ki jo lootne wale hain unko lautana padega..."

Krishnanagar Lok Sabha result 2019

In the 2019 elections, the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat was won by TMC's Mohua Moitra, a fierce critic of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

She was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December after the House adopted the report of its Ethics Committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interest. The Nadia district also has a significant Matua population.

The PM will travel to Bihar in the afternoon, concluding his visit to West Bengal.

