Centre reviewing security of Kumar Vishwas

"The govt is reviewing the security of Kumar Vishwas and may give him protection depending on his threat perception after a thorough review and based on intelligence inputs," the sources said.

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: February 18, 2022 14:55 IST
Kumar Vishwas, Centre security to Kumar Vishwas, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriw
Image Source : @DRKUMARVISHWAS (TWITTER).

Centre reviewing security of Kumar Vishwas.

 

The central government is reviewing the security of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas and may give him protection through a central agency, official sources said on Friday (February 18).

The move came in the wake of Vishwas' allegations against AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"The government is reviewing the security of Kumar Vishwas and may give him protection depending on his threat perception after a thorough review and based on intelligence inputs," the sources said. 

Security to Vishwas is likely to be given through a central security agency after the review. Vishwas had accused Kejriwal of supporting separatists during the high-voltage campaign for the assembly elections in Punjab.

Polling for the Punjab Assembly will be held on February 20.

ALSO READ: Punjab Election 2022: Complaint filed against Arvind Kejriwal for alleged sedition

ALSO READ: 'Kuch bhi keh deta hai...': Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Kumar Vishwas after his Khalistan claims

 

