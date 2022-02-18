'Kuch bhi keh deta hai...': Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Kumar Vishwas after his Khalistan claims

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal addresses the people during a roadshow in Phagwara ahead of Punjab Assembly elections.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday denounced former AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas's charge of colluding with separatist forces to gain power in Punjab.

"What are they saying..they are saying Kejriwal for the last 10 years is planning to divide the country and become the PM of one side. Will anybody believe this? Congress was in power in these 10 years and BJP has been in power for the last 7 years. A terrorist is planning for so many years... why did their agencies didn't arrest," he said in an interview.

"Rahul Gandhi first said this, then PM Modi repeated the same words...then Priyanka and Sukhbir said.. I met a man in Pathankot who was shocked to hear what they were saying... The man was surprised as he said that he never imagined a day when PM Modi would repeat Rahul's words. Nobody takes Rahul seriously," the AAP leader said.

Lashing out at the Congress, he said, "They are asking for votes..they didn't do any work. Had they worked for the betterment of people, they would have gone to the public asking for votes on the basis of their work. But they are saying Kejriwal is a terrorist, he plans to divide the country."

"What rubbish you are talking about. Maybe he was doing comic poetry...but people took his words seriously. He is a poet...kuch bhi keh deta hai," Kejriwal said without taking the name of Kumar.

Kejriwal is facing criticism from rival parties leaders after Kumar Vishwas alleged that Kejriwal was hobnobbing with the separatist elements during 2017 Punjab Assembly polls to grab power. According to Kumar's claim, Kejriwal did not express any opposition to the idea of Khalistan and instead supported it, stating that in the said case, ‘he will happily become the Prime Minister of an independent state of Khalistan'.

Vishwas had left the Aam Aadmi Party in 2018 which he founded along with Kejriwal.

The 117-member Punjab Assembly is slated to go to the polls on February 20. Kejriwal's AAP has emerged as a major political force in the state where it won 20 seats in the 2017 polls, thus becoming the principal Opposition party in the Legislative Assembly.