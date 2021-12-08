Russia, US, Pakistan, other nations share condolences on death of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his entourage

Follow us on Image Source : AP A police person guards outside the residence of Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat in New Delhi.

India lost its first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, wife Madhulika, 11 others in a tragic IAF chopper Mi-17V5 crash in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. The development came as a shock to the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolence for all those who lost their lives in the crash saying he is deeply anguished.

As the nation mourns the death of its first CDS, condolences poured from across the world. Pakistan's top military brass on Wednesday expressed condolences over the "tragic death" of General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 others who died in a helicopter crash.

Pakistan Army’s spokesman in a short statement posted on Twitter said that Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed condolences.

"General Nadeem Raza, CJCSC & General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS express condolences on tragic death of #CDS General #BipinRawat, his wife and loss of precious lives in a helicopter crash in India,” Pakistan Armed Forces Spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar tweeted.

Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, has "expressed his condolences on the tragic death of Indian CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his spouse, and 11 other passengers/crew members in the helicopter crash", according to a statement by PAF.

In Dhaka, Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was "deeply shocked to learn the sad demise" of General Rawat and his wife at a tragic helicopter crash.

"Bangladesh has lost a great friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of India and the bereaved family," it sad in a tweet.

Bhutan PM extends condolences over the demise of CDS Bipin Rawat & 12 others.

"Heartaching to learn of helicopter crash in India, claiming 13 precious lives, including the CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat and wife. People of Bhutan and I offer prayers for India and the bereaved families," Bhutanese PM Lotay Tshering said.

Satoshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India, said."deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff, his wife and 11 Armed Forces personnel in an unfortunate accident at Sulur, Tamil Nadu. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members of the people killed in the accident."

Former Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also expressed his condolence saying, "I was deeply saddened to learn about the deadly helicopter crash that killed India's Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others in Tamil Nadu. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. May they rest in peace."

Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev said, "With deepest regret learnt about sadden demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat & 11 other officers in the helicopter crash today. India has lost its great patriot and dedicated hero."

The U.S. Embassy extended its deepest condolences to CDS General Bipin Rawat family and the families of those who perished in the tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

"Our thoughts are with the Indian people and the Indian military, and we pray for Group Captain Varun Singh’s full recovery," US embassy said in a statement.

The copter carrying Gen Rawat and his entourage crashed in apparently foggy conditions, killing the 13 people on board, the Indian Air Force said.

One person survived the crash and is being treated at a hospital.

