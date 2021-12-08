IAF helicopter crash: Group Captain Varun Singh lone survivor, battling for life

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IAF Group Captain Varun Singh, lone survivor in Mi-17V5 chopper crash.

IAF Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor in the Mi-17V5 chopper crash in which India lost its first CDS General Bipin Rawat, along with his wife, 11 other staff members in a tragic incident today in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. There were 14 people onboard the IAF chopper. The incident has come as a shock to the country. Group Captain Varun Singh is alive with serious injuries and is being treated at a military hospital in Wellington. The government has said that its entire effort right now is to save Captain Varun Singh.

Who is IAF's Group Captain Varun Singh?

Indian Air Force’s Group Captain Varun Singh, who was in the chopper along with General Rawat and others, is the lone survivor of the tragic crash. He has suffered serious injuries.

He was awarded Shaurya Chakra on this year’s Independence Day for saving his LCA Tejas fighter aircraft during an aerial emergency in 2020.

The Government's complete focus is on Singh's treatment and his swift recovery following which he can be in a position to explain what led to the Mi-V175 chopper crash.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that he is praying for the speedy recovery of Group Captain Varun Singh. He is being treated currently at the Military Hospital, Wellington.

