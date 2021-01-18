Day after arresting railway engineers in bribery case, CBI recovers Rs 2.39 crore

Image Source : PTI CBI arrests 2 more railway engineers in Rs 1 crore bribery case

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an Indian Railways Engineering Service officer and others in an alleged graft case of Rs 1 crore, the central agency continued its action on Monday. The CBI has recovered a total of Rs 2.39 crore, officials said. Total five people have been arrested in the bribery case so far.

The agency took Mahender Singh Chauhan, a 1985-batch IRES official, into custody on Sunday when he was allegedly receiving the bribe to extend favours in granting contracts of projects of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), headquartered in Assam's Malegaon. The CBI sleuths also arrested Inra Singh, a private person, and Bhupendra Rawat, an employee of the private company ABCI Infrastructures on Sunday from Dehradun, while exchanging the alleged bribe amount.

The fresh arrests came after the CBI registered a case against Chauhan, Hem Chand Borah, Deputy Chief Engineer, Laxmi Kant Verma, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEN) and Pawan Baid, Director, ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd, Rawat, Singh and other unknown persons under relevant sections of IPC and PC Act.

During searches, sums of Rs 18.5 lakh and Rs 6.5 lakh have been recovered from the premises of Borah and Verma, respectively.

A total amount of Rs 2.39 crore has been recovered by the CBI during the searches in the last two days, which includes the alleged bribe amount of Rs one crore. The CBI had on Sunday also recovered Rs 60 lakh from Dehradun and Rs 54 lakh from Guwahati premises of CAO.

The official said that besides cash, there has been a recovery of jewellery and documents related to property from these locations.

He said agency sleuths carried out searches at over 26 locations in Delhi, Uttrakhand, Assam, Tripura and West Bengal since Sunday which are still going on.

The official said the accused were abusing their official positions for obtaining illegal gratification.

The FIR stated that that Baid was in contact with Chauhan over various ongoing projects in NFR region.

It stated that on Chauhan's demand, Baid through his employee got bribe of Rs one crore delivered to Singh, who is Chauhan's relative at Dehradun through Rawat.

"Singh and Rawat were allegedly caught while exchanging the bribe money and the bribe of Rs one crore was recovered," the official said.

