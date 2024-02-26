CBI probe to be ordered into killing of Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV (FILE) Slain Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee

CBI probe into killing of INLD's Haryana chief Nafe Singh Rathee will be ordered, State Home Minister Anil Vij said in Assembly on Monday (February 26). The development comes amid massive protests by the Opposition which is questioning the government over law and order in the state. Soon after the incident, Vij had assured strict action against the perpetrators and said that they would not be spared.

Rathee was shot dead allegedly by unidentified assailants at Bahadurgarh in the Jhajjar district on Sunday (February 25), the police said. An associate of Rathee also died in the incident. The former MLA suffered several bullet injuries including near the neck, waist and thighs.

The Opposition attacked the Manohar Lal Khattar government and blamed the Chief Minister for the incident.

Opposition blames government

Haryana INLD leader Abhay Chautala earlier claimed that Nafe Singh had informed the police about danger to his life, however, no security was provided to him.

"The incident that has taken place today (death of party chief Nafe Singh Rathee), for this the state government is responsible. They are responsible because, six months ago, Nafe Singh told me, the police informed him that his life was in danger and he could be attacked anytime... He (Nafe Singh Rathee) wrote to the SP, CM, and DG that they must investigate this and provide him with security... Ex-MLAs also informed the CM, but no security was provided to him... Those who need the security are not getting it, instead, those who are accused in several cases are getting it... So I clearly hold the CM responsible for this incident... If someone is giving in writing that his life is under threat, then the CM should have conducted an investigation and provided him with security... We will demand that a CBI investigation should be done into this and the accused should be punished...The party will take strict action on this and force the government to conduct a CBI investigation into this... The government is trying to save itself by taking the name of the Lawrance gang, but if they are saying so then why they didn't provide any security..." he said.

How did the incident take place?

According to the police, three security personnel were also hit by multiple bullets in the attack that took place near the Barahi gate. The attackers had come in an i-10 vehicle. They fired multiple shots at Rathee's car, the police said.

All of the injured were admitted to Brahmashakti Sanjeevani Hospital in critical condition. Rathee succumbed to his injuries.

The police investigation into the matter is underway.

INLD leader Abhay Chautala said that Rathee and a party worker accompanying him were shot dead.

