CBI arrests its own DSP, Inspector in 'bribe-for-relief' scandal

The Central Burea of Investigation (CBI) has arrested its own DSP RK Rishi, Inspector Kapil Dhankad, and advocate Manohar Malik in connection with its probe into the "bribe-for-relief" scandal in the agency.

The probe agency also raised DSP RK Rishi's residence at Deoband and his wife's house at Roorkee. All three accused were presented before a special CBI court and sent to 5-day custody.

Last week, the CBI had conducted searches at 14 locations including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, Meerut and Kanpur at the premises of the accused. It had registered a case against four officials including the DSP and Inspector.

It was alleged that the officials under the scanner took bribes inside the CBI headquarter and were on the payroll of the companies who are being probed for bank fraud.

