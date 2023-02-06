Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBI arrests 2 railway engineers, contractor in Rs 2 crore bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested two officers of the Northern Frontier Railway zone along with a contractor of a private company in an alleged bribery case of approximately Rs 2 crore.

CBI arrested Senior Section Engineer (SSE) Santosh Kumar and his superior Deputy Chief Engineer (DCE) Rampal in the case along with contractor Sajjan Chaudhary, who is the owner of Tribeni Constructions.

One of the accused, Kumar, had allegedly received a bribe of Rs 8 lakh from the construction company, police said. CBI laid a trap and caught the said SSE, Silchar (Assam) while accepting a bribe of Rs. 8 lakh from an employee of a private company.

Searches were conducted at around 19 locations including Assam, Imphal, Delhi, Bihar and Haryana at the premises of the accused and others which led to the recovery of Rs. 1.02 crore (approx.).

The accused were produced before the court which remanded the DCE and the contractor to 5 days of police custody while the SSE has been sentenced to a transit remand of 3 days.

