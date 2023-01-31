Himachal Police paper leak case: CBI conducts massive raids at 50 locations across country | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE PIC CBI carries out raids in 8 states/UT.

Himachal Police paper leak case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted massive searches at around 50 locations across 7 States/UT including Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana in an ongoing investigation of two cases related to leakage of question papers of the post of constables in Himachal Pradesh Police.

During searches, incriminating documents have been recovered, a statement released by CBI official read.

Earlier, CBI registered 2 cases on December 30, 2022 on the request of the Himachal Pradesh government and further notification by the Centre and had taken over the investigation from the local police.

Two cases were registered with FIR no. 41, 5 at Police Station, Gaggal and Police Station CID, Bharari (Shimla) on the allegations of question paper leak of the examination held on March 27, 2022.

During the investigation and scrutiny of documents, the alleged role of various middlemen based in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, etc was revealed.

It was alleged that they were operating the nexus for leakage of examination papers in an organised manner, CBI press release said.

CBI raids carried out in these cities- Kangra, Una, Mandi, Hamirpur, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmour; Nalanda, Samastipur,

Munger, Lakhisarai, Patna, Navada, Haridwar, Dehradun, Delhi, Pathankot, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Lucknow,

Ambedkarnagar and Rewari.

