Jammu and Kashmir: CBI raids 37 locations over irregularities in finance dept recruitment exam | DETAILS

Jammu and Kashmir: CBI raids 37 locations over irregularities in finance dept recruitment exam

CBI raids in J&K: In connection with alleged irregularities in the finance department recruitment exam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted searches at 37 locations in six districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, the raids were conducted to ascertain irregularities in the recruitment exam of accounts assistants which was held on March 6, 2022. They added that searches are also being conducted in other areas, such as Udhampur, Rajapuri, and Doda.

CBI raids premises of middlemen and other accused

On Friday morning, CBI sleuths swooped down at the premises of middlemen and other accused at 30 locations in Jammu. The CBI registered a case in November last year over alleged irregularities in the examination conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), officials said.

At least 20 people booked

It has booked 20 people in the case, including Neelam Khajuria, a former member of JKSSB, section officer Anju Raina, and Karnail Singh, who was then a medical officer of the BSF frontier headquarters and also an accused in the J-K Police Sub-Inspector recruitment examination scam case.

It should be mentioned here that the examination was conducted by the board on March 6, 2022, and its results were published on April 21 that year.

