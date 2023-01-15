CBI arrests Indian Railway official in Rs 50 lakh bribe case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have arrested a senior Indian Railway Engineering Service officer Jitender Pal Singh and his associate Hari Om Giri for receiving a bribe of Rs 50 lakh. The accused is a 1997 batch officer.

Jitender Pal Singh has been posted in Guwahati. According to reports, Hariom Giri received the money in Delhi through hawala.

According to sources, a few more persons are likely to be arrested in this connection.

The CBI has not given any official statement in this connection as of now.

ALSO READ | Where do Indian Railways stand in Union Budget 2023?

Latest India News