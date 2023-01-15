Sunday, January 15, 2023
     
CBI arrests Indian Railway official in Rs 50 lakh bribe case

The accused Railway official has been posted in Guwahati. According to reports, his associate Hariom Giri received the money in Delhi through hawala.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari | New Delhi
Updated on: January 15, 2023 12:52 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have arrested a senior Indian Railway Engineering Service officer Jitender Pal Singh and his associate Hari Om Giri for receiving a bribe of Rs 50 lakh. The accused is a 1997 batch officer.

Jitender Pal Singh has been posted in Guwahati. According to reports, Hariom Giri received the money in Delhi through hawala.

According to sources, a few more persons are likely to be arrested in this connection.

The CBI has not given any official statement in this connection as of now.

